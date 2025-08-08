Three Cheapest Countries To Visit From Delhi In September; Their Must-See Wonders

New Delhi: September sits between the rush of summer and the crush of winter holidays. Airfares drop. Streets empty. Skies clear in some places. Rain cools the air in others. Three destinations wait close to Delhi. Each offers easy visas, rich food and scenes that feel far from home.

Nepal

The monsoon washes Kathmandu clean. Clouds lift. Peaks shine white against the blue. The Swayambhunath Stupa stands high, with its golden spire catching the light.

Patan Durbar Square feels still in the morning, with its courtyards quiet except for the flutter of pigeons.

Thamel hums by afternoon. Shops sell trekking jackets, copper bowls and strings of prayer flags. The scent of spice drifts from open-front cafes.

Pokhara sits by its lake. Its water is as smooth as glass.

The Prithvi Highway runs between the two cities, winding past terraces and rivers swollen from the rains.

On the table: momo with bright red chilli sauce. Steaming thukpa. Sweet rings of sel roti with tarkari. Early September may bring a passing shower, but trails and roads open again.

Visa: Free entry for Indians

Malaysia

Rain falls in bursts, never for long. Kuala Lumpur glistens under wet streets and streetlight glow.

The Petronas Towers rise silver in the dawn. The Islamic Arts Museum holds its calm under high arches. Batu Caves stand just a train ride away, with their painted steps vivid after the rain.

Evenings fill with smoke and chatter in Jalan Alor. Skewers of satay char on open grills. Plates of nasi lemak and char kuey teow arrive fast. Shaved ice in ais kacang melts under syrup and beans.

Langkawi lies quiet. Beaches stretch empty with soft waves. In Penang, George Town’s murals fade and crack in the sun.

Chinese shophouses lean over narrow streets. Mosques gleam white. Hawker stalls serve Penang laksa, roti canai and cendol in the shade.

Visa: Free entry for Indians

Vietnam

Hanoi breathes cooler air. The Temple of Literature waits behind red gates. Hoan Kiem Lake shimmers under willow branches. The Old Quarter’s alleys smell of coffee and fish sauce. Museums hold the country’s long story in quiet halls.

In Ho Chi Minh City, the War Remnants Museum draws slow footsteps. The Independence Palace stands open. The Saigon Skydeck offers the city’s lights in every direction.

The Reunification Express glides between Da Nang and Hue. Outside the windows: green hills, curves of white sand and water flashing in the sun.

In the Mekong Delta, Cai Rang market wakes early. Boats rock in the morning tide. Pineapples pile high. Bowls of pho steam over gas burners.

Bún rieu comes red with crab broth. Banh xeo crackles under a knife. Che desserts shine with fruit and beans. Rain still visits some coasts, but the cities hum and the trains run.

Visa: E-visa required before travel.