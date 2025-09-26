Khalistani Extremist Inderjeet Gosall, 2 Others Arrested For Unauthorised Possession Of Firearms In Canada

Khalistani extremist Inderjeet Gosal, along with two others, was arrested in Oshawa, Canada, for unauthorized possession of firearms, police said.

The trio, including Jagdeep Singh (41) from Pickville, New York, USA, and Arman Singh (23) from Toronto, were apprehended on September 19 by Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers near Highway 407 and Harmony Road.

The accused faces charges under the Canadian Criminal Code including careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, and unauthorized possession of firearms, among others.

Ontario Provincial Police says Inderjeet Gosal, Jagdeep Singh & Arman Singh have been arrested over use of firearms pic.twitter.com/GTCcjSf1kz — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) September 25, 2025

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice in Oshawa on September 22. The case remains under ongoing investigation, with authorities urging the public to come forward with any relevant information.

Inderjeet Singh Gosal, 36, is identified as a key Khalistani extremist and is believed to be the successor of the slain militant Hardeep Singh Nijjar. He is also considered a top operative of the separatist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).

This arrest comes shortly after a high-level meeting on September 19 between India’s National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, and his Canadian counterpart, Nathalie G. Drouin, where both nations pledged to enhance collaboration on counter-terrorism and transnational crime.

Gosal rose to prominence within the Khalistani movement following the killing of SFJ member Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, British Columbia, in June 2023. The case drew international attention after former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged Indian involvement in the murder, a claim that India has strongly denied.