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Tragedy in Germany: 3 Indian nationals killed in suspected arson attack; suspect held

Three Indians died in a suspected arson fire in Bochum, Germany. Police arrested a resident.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 14, 2026, 10:12 PM IST|Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 10:16 PM IST
Tragedy in Germany: 3 Indian nationals killed in suspected arson attack; suspect held
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Tragedy in Germany: 3 Indian nationals killed in suspected arson attack; suspect held
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