Three Indians Missing In Iran, India Urges Swift Action

Tehran/New Delhi: The Indian Embassy in Iran has raised an urgent appeal with Iranian authorities after three Indian nationals were reported missing in the country. According to an official statement released by the embassy, the families of the missing individuals contacted Indian officials and reported that their relatives had disappeared after arriving in Iran.

The embassy has taken up the matter with urgency and requested Iranian officials to locate the missing individuals at the earliest and ensure their safety.

“Family members of 3 Indian citizens have informed the Embassy of India that their relatives are missing after having traveled to Iran. The Embassy has strongly taken up this matter with the Iranian authorities and requested that the missing Indians should be urgently traced and their safety should be ensured,” the embassy said in a post on social media platform X.

Indian officials also assured that the families are being kept informed of all developments. “We are also keeping the family members regularly updated on the efforts being made by the Embassy,” the statement added.

There has been no official response yet from Iranian authorities regarding the whereabouts of the three Indian citizens. The Indian government is expected to continue pressing for updates as the situation develops.

This is a developing story. Further details will be shared as they become available.