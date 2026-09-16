Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /Three killed as news helicopter crashes in Los Angeles | VIDEO

Three killed as news helicopter crashes in Los Angeles | VIDEO

At least three people were killed and one injured after an NBC News helicopter crashed near the site of a separate SUV-Metro bus accident in Los Angeles’ Chatsworth area, with the FAA and NTSB investigating the cause.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 16, 2026, 09:49 AM IST|Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 09:52 AM IST
Three killed as news helicopter crashes in Los Angeles | VIDEO
Image Credit: Screengrab/X

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'A shell of themselves': Trump blasts Supreme Court over mail-in voting, AG dismisses Russian cash scandal
2
3
4
5