/Three killed as news helicopter crashes in Los Angeles | VIDEO

At least three people died in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles, California, on September 15. The helicopter went down near the scene of a separate accident in Chatsworth, where an SUV struck a Metro bus and killed at least two people. According to Insider Wire, the aircraft was an NBC News helicopter that crashed while broadcasting live coverage of the Chatsworth crash.
The video of the crash went viral on social media.
#BREAKING: NBC news helicopter crashes during live shot of bus crash in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/qEDWEauiST— Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) September 16, 2026
The footage showed the helicopter apparently losing control before the recording ended as the aircraft crashed. It came down between two commercial buildings, landing on or near several vehicles and shipping containers. A massive fire broke out following the crash.
The Los Angeles Fire Department also confirmed the news of the crash.
While confirming the news of the crash, the Los Angeles Fire Department wrote, "Chatsworth AIRCRAFT CRASH/ CRASH IMMINENT 9151 N Mason Avenue."
Meanwhile, the NBC said it was having difficulty contacting the pilot and others who were on the helicopter. Three people died in the crash, while one person was taken to a nearby hospital in an unknown condition.
NBC: We are having trouble reaching our pilot.. and people onboard the airship pic.twitter.com/sJcbN8W9O0— Intel Point Alert (@IntelPointAlert) September 16, 2026
According to CBS News, the helicopter appeared to come down on top of two shipping containers and several vehicles parked in the area. Multiple other helicopters were flying over the nearby Chatsworth SUV-Metro bus crash site at the time of the incident.
Flames from the wreckage reportedly threatened four nearby vehicles. KTLA reported, based on preliminary information, that at least one person had been pulled from the wreckage. The total number of people injured remains unknown, and the cause of the helicopter crash has not yet been determined.
In a later update, CBS News reported that the fire had been extinguished and a canopy had been placed over one body. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the crash.
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