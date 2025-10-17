Three Killed As Small Aircraft Crashes In Michigan’s Bath Township; Investigation Underway

Three people have died following the crash of a small aircraft in Bath Township, Michigan, on Thursday evening. The incident occurred near the intersection of Clark Road and Peacock Road at approximately 5 PM, according to a statement from police.

Michigan State Police confirmed the fatalities, stating that all three individuals on board were found dead at the scene. The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

The cause of the crash remains unknown. Footage circulating on social media appeared to show the plane descending rapidly before impact.

Authorities reported that the crash site was located between Peacock and Upton Roads in Clinton County, blocking all lanes of traffic on Clark Road. A large emergency response was quickly mobilised, with multiple agencies attending the scene.

Bath Township Fire and Police, along with Michigan State Police, responded to the incident. Officers established a wide perimeter around the area, shutting down surrounding roads. Witnesses reported a substantial police presence, including a helicopter overhead, fire engines, and at least one ambulance.

Plumes of smoke were visible from the crash site as emergency crews worked to secure the area. The investigation is ongoing, and officials have not yet determined the circumstances leading to the crash.