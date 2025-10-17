Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2972966https://zeenews.india.com/world/three-killed-as-small-aircraft-crashes-in-michigan-s-bath-township-investigation-underway-2972966.html
NewsWorld
MICHIGAN PLANE CRASH

Three Killed As Small Aircraft Crashes In Michigan’s Bath Township; Investigation Underway

Michigan State Police confirmed the fatalities, stating that all three individuals on board were found dead at the scene. The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 17, 2025, 07:17 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Three Killed As Small Aircraft Crashes In Michigan’s Bath Township; Investigation UnderwayPhoto Credit: IANS

Three people have died following the crash of a small aircraft in Bath Township, Michigan, on Thursday evening. The incident occurred near the intersection of Clark Road and Peacock Road at approximately 5 PM, according to a statement from police.

Michigan State Police confirmed the fatalities, stating that all three individuals on board were found dead at the scene. The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

The cause of the crash remains unknown. Footage circulating on social media appeared to show the plane descending rapidly before impact.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Watch Video:

Authorities reported that the crash site was located between Peacock and Upton Roads in Clinton County, blocking all lanes of traffic on Clark Road. A large emergency response was quickly mobilised, with multiple agencies attending the scene.

Bath Township Fire and Police, along with Michigan State Police, responded to the incident. Officers established a wide perimeter around the area, shutting down surrounding roads. Witnesses reported a substantial police presence, including a helicopter overhead, fire engines, and at least one ambulance.

Plumes of smoke were visible from the crash site as emergency crews worked to secure the area. The investigation is ongoing, and officials have not yet determined the circumstances leading to the crash.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh