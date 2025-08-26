Advertisement
Three Killed In Helicopter Crash On UK’s Isle Of Wight

Three people have died and one remains in serious condition after a helicopter crash on the Isle of Wight in Britain. 

Aug 26, 2025
Three Killed In Helicopter Crash On UK's Isle Of Wight

Three people have died and one remains in serious condition after a helicopter crash on the Isle of Wight in Britain, police said. 

"We can confirm that three people have died following a helicopter crash on the Isle of Wight this morning. Four people in total were on board, with one person currently in hospital in a serious condition," the police said in a statement on Monday.

Earlier, the Air Accident Investigation Branch said it has launched an investigation into the crash, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We will not be commenting on the circumstances of the incident but continue to work alongside the Air Accident Investigation Branch," the police statement added.

Northumbria Helicopters, the operator of the aircraft that crashed, confirmed its aircraft was involved in the accident in the Shanklin area on the Isle of Wight.

According to the operator, the flight "was undertaking a flying lesson."

Emergency services were called to the scene at 09:24 local time (0824 GMT), said the police. One patient was flown to the Major Trauma Centre at University Hospital Southampton, according to Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance.

Aerial footage on British media showed the body of the aircraft – a G-OCLV model – was significantly damaged.

Emergency responders from various agencies were deployed to the accident site and closed off the road.

