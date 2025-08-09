Three people, including a woman, were injured after a teenage gunman opened fire near a crowded intersection in popular hotspot of New York's Times Square on Saturday, quoting police, the New York Post reported.

The gunman opened fire allegedly after a dispute broke out between two people near the intersection of 44th Street and 7th Avenue at around 1:20 am (local time), according to the New York Police Department (NYPD). Crowds of people were seen dispersing in panic outside the popular Hard Rock Cafe after hearing gunfire, the NY Post said.

One 18-year-old woman was injured on her neck, while the two other men, a 19-year-old and a 65-year-old, were injured on their legs. All three injured have been transported to Bellevue Hospital and are in stable condition, according to police officials.

According to the NY Post, the suspect was arrested at the scene, and a firearm was recovered too. The gunman has not been identified due to his age, and till now, charges have not been filed.

This shooting comes just a week after a gunman, armed with an AR-15-style rifle, opened fire inside a Manhattan skyscraper, killing four people, including an off-duty police officer, before taking his own life.

The shooting took place at 345 Park Avenue, a 44-story building in Midtown owned by Rudin Management, which houses companies such as Blackstone and the National Football League (NFL). The incident caused panic in the busy business district during rush hour.

Officials said the gunman first shot and killed an off-duty New York City police officer who was working security at the building. He then fatally shot three others, including a woman on the 33rd floor where Rudin Management's office is located, before dying by suicide.

The gunman reportedly arrived in a black BMW and entered the lobby with the rifle, opening fire immediately. He first shot a police officer, then hit a man and a woman while continuing to shoot across the lobby. He also shot a security guard who was hiding behind a desk.