Three rivals, one common enemy: Could the US, China and Russia unite against the ICC?

ICC Controversy: The United States, China and Russia are usually seen competing with each other on almost every major geopolitical issue. From Taiwan and Ukraine to trade wars and military alliances, the three powers rarely stand on the same side. But reports suggest Washington, Beijing and Moscow may now be finding common ground in their opposition to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

According to a report by the Financial Times, US President Donald Trump and Chinese Premier Xi Jinping discussed the ICC during their recent meeting in Beijing. Trump is said to have proposed the idea of a stronger joint front involving the United States, China and Russia against the ICC. The argument behind the proposal was that weakening the court would serve the shared interests of all three countries.

The development is important because all three nations have had difficult ties with the ICC for years. None of them are members of the court, and each has accused it at different points of acting with political bias or crossing jurisdictional limits.

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Reports suggest Xi discussed the issue further with Putin during the Russian president’s latest visit to Beijing this week. The timing has added another layer of interest because Russia’s relationship with the ICC has deteriorated since the court issued an arrest warrant against Putin in 2023 over allegations related to the Ukraine war.

Trump attacked the ICC

The report stated that the Trump administration has been looking for ways to reduce whatever diplomatic influence the ICC still internationally holds. Trump has long criticised the court and has described it on multiple occasions as unnecessary and politically driven.

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After returning to office, the US president also imposed sanctions on several ICC-affiliated officials and judges, arguing that the court was interfering in matters involving sovereign nations and allied leaders.

His criticism became even stronger after the ICC pursued cases involving leaders close to Washington. The court’s move against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu further angered several American politicians who accused the court of selectively targeting certain countries while failing to act consistently elsewhere.

What exactly is the ICC?

The ICC was established under the Rome Statute and formally began functioning in July 2002. Its headquarters are located in The Hague in the Netherlands.

It investigates and prosecutes individuals accused of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity. It was created for trial of cases where national courts either fail to act or are unable to prosecute serious international crimes.

Unlike the International Court of Justice, which handles disputes between countries, the ICC deals with individual criminal responsibility. At present, more than 120 countries are members of the court.

Major powers, including the United States, China and Russia, never joined the system. India is also not a member.

Arrest warrants against major leaders increased tensions

Over the years, the ICC has issued warrants and launched investigations involving several high-profile leaders. The arrest warrant issued against Putin in 2023 became one of the most politically sensitive actions taken by the court in recent years.

The court also pursued legal action against Netanyahu, while former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte was arrested in 2025 following ICC-related legal proceedings over his anti-drug campaign.

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According to ICC records, warrants or summonses have been issued against more than 40 senior political and military leaders over the years. Still, the court faces one major limitation. It does not have its own police force and depends on member states to carry out arrests and enforce decisions. That dependency has weakened its ability to act against powerful leaders or governments unwilling to cooperate.

The latest report raises a larger geopolitical question. If three of the world’s biggest powers begin coordinating against the ICC, the court could face one of the toughest political challenges since its creation more than two decades ago.