Three Russians Dead In Odisha – Is Putin’s Revenge Game Now Crossing Borders?

New Delhi: They came for a quiet trip, celebration and coastal break in Odisha. But within two weeks, three Russian citizens were dead. One of them was a sitting lawmaker. The others were a close aide and a ship engineer. All gone without any explanation. India held inquiries. Nothing conclusive came out. No arrests. No evidence of foul play. Just silence. The kind of silence that follows when powerful hands want things forgotten.

The year was 2022, and the place was Rayagada – a quiet town far from the heat of world politics. But death did not care. It came suddenly. First, Vladimir Bydanov was found dead in his hotel room. Then came the death of millionaire MP Pavel Antov – a critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin. He fell from a third-floor window. Or was he pushed? The police called it suicide. No one bought it. Fifteen days later, Milakov Sergei, a ship engineer, was gone too. All of them had ties back to Russia’s corridors of power.

This was not the first time questions followed Russian deaths overseas. Nor the last. A few months later, another high-profile Putin critic, Roman Starovoit, turned up dead. He was found lifeless in the bushes. Once a transport minister and powerful, but he had spoken against Putin. And that, history shows, rarely ends well.

The whispers grow louder each time someone like Alexei Navalny dies mysteriously in prison. Each time a jet carrying Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin crashes mid-air. Each time someone like Boris Nemtsov is gunned down near the Kremlin. The message appears to be clear – disagree and you disappear.

This is not only about individuals. It is about an entire system. A web. One that traces back to a now-defunct name – the KGB – once mightiest spy agency in the world. It lived in the shadows of Soviet power. And though the KGB technically died with the USSR in 1991, its legacy lives on in newer form and with newer names – FSB and SVR. Different uniforms. Same purpose.

Vladimir Putin knows these systems well. He grew up in them. He was trained by them. A KGB officer before he ever entered politics. Posted in East Germany. Taught to monitor, silence and control. When the Soviet Union collapsed, Putin did not vanish. He adapted. By 1999, he was prime minister. In 2000, president. The system followed him into power.

Today, critics vanish. Opposition fades. Protests break down before they begin. Russia passed sweeping censorship laws after invading Ukraine in 2022. Speaking against the army is now a crime. Jail terms can stretch five years. Even small marches face crackdowns. The old KGB methods never went away. They were just repackaged.

India, meanwhile, stands at a strange intersection. It shares deep ties with Russia. Diplomatic, defence, technology and trust. It cannot ignore Russia. And Russia cannot afford to lose India, especially when its other ally, China, continues to rise and dominate. If Russia slips entirely into China’s grip, the balance tilts dangerously.

But shadows do not care for balance. They creep where light fades. And when Russians start dying on Indian soil under mysterious circumstances, those shadows demand questions. Who is behind this? Why in Odisha? Why now?

History offers hints. Documents once smuggled out by Vasili Mitrokhin, a former KGB archivist, claimed shocking links. Politicians. Bureaucrats. Even a prime minister. The Mitrokhin Archives, published by historian Christopher Andrew, suggested that Indira Gandhi had deep ties to the KGB. Code-named “Vano”, she was reportedly sent suitcases of cash. Her Congress party allegedly received crores in covert donations from Moscow.

Some Indian intelligence officers, too, were reportedly on Moscow’s payroll. In 1978, records claimed 30 agents operated in India. Ten from domestic agencies. The documents even named 21 non-Communist politicians whose campaigns were quietly funded. In one case, cash was literally handed out through car windows in Delhi.

The truth? Still unclear. What is clear is that India knows how to play the long game. It continues to balance relations. With Russia. With the West. And increasingly, with a rising China. But shadows rarely play fair, especially when they are shaped by men who once trained in them.

Putin’s enemies are being eliminated. Not only in Russia and Europe. Now, maybe, in India too.