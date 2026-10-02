/3 US aircraft carriers, 9,000 troops: Why is Trump building up US forces in the Middle East?

The US is preparing to place three aircraft carriers in or around the Middle East as the USS Theodore Roosevelt heads towards the region with thousands of sailors and Marines. President Donald Trump has kept open the option of renewed strikes on Iran after the November 3 midterm elections, adding more American firepower to an already crowded military theatre.
The Theodore Roosevelt carrier strike group is moving towards the Middle East alongside the USS Makin Island amphibious readiness group. As per news reports, the ships together carry more than 7,000 sailors and about 2,000 Marines. The Makin Island group includes the USS Anchorage and USS John P. Murtha and carries the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit.
The USS George H.W. Bush and USS George Washington are already in the region. The Pacific-based George Washington was sent west to take over from the USS Abraham Lincoln after Lincoln's long deployment. The arrival of the Theodore Roosevelt could create a period when three American aircraft carriers are operating in the same theatre.
As per news reports, three-carrier overlap could happen as early as late October. The Wall Street Journal said the Theodore Roosevelt and Makin Island groups were expected to arrive by the end of November. The timing will depend on sailing schedules and how long the carriers already in the region stay on station.
If all three carrier groups overlap, the US naval presence could exceed 20,000 sailors and Marines, backed by hundreds of aircraft. The Washington Post reported that three carrier groups could account for close to 20,000 personnel, around 150 fighter jets and several missile-capable destroyers.
The numbers explain the scale of the movement. US Navy material lists about 5,000 personnel aboard a Nimitz-class carrier once the air wing and command staff are included. The ships can operate Super Hornet fighters, EA-18G Growler electronic-warfare aircraft, E-2 Hawkeye airborne command aircraft and Seahawk helicopters.
Three US aircraft carriers were last deployed to the Middle East in April 2026. It was the first time since 2003 that three US carriers were in the region at the same time. The USS Theodore Roosevelt's arrival could bring back a similar three-carrier presence just months later.
The deployment comes as Trump considers his next steps in the war with Iran. Asked in a Time interview published on Thursday whether US bombing could increase after the November 3 midterm elections, Trump replied: "Possible." He declined to discuss where any new strikes could take place.
Trump has also rejected Iran's proposal for a seven-day arrangement that sought to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the fighting. Iran announced the plan during the UN General Assembly in New York and said it had been passed to Washington through Qatari mediators.
"They want to make a deal to open the Hormuz Strait immediately because they're losing so badly," Trump told reporters at the White House. He later told Time that Tehran's latest offer was "not good enough".
The Makin Island group gives US commanders another force alongside the carrier groups. US Navy records from this summer show the amphibious assault ship operating with the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit and F-35B Lightning II fighters. MV-22B Osprey aircraft have also operated from its flight deck during the 2026 deployment.
The USS Boxer amphibious readiness group is already operating in the region. The Wall Street Journal reported that the incoming forces could push the total number of US military personnel across the Middle East above 60,000.
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