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3 US aircraft carriers, 9,000 troops: Why is Trump building up US forces in the Middle East?

The US sends the USS Theodore Roosevelt to the Middle East as Trump weighs fresh strikes on Iran. Read to know what this massive three-carrier buildup means. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 02, 2026, 05:16 PM IST|Updated: Oct 02, 2026, 05:21 PM IST
3 US aircraft carriers, 9,000 troops: Why is Trump building up US forces in the Middle East?
Image Credit: x. United States Navy's nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt.

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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3 US aircraft carriers, 9,000 troops: Why is Trump building up US forces in the Middle East?
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