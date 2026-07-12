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Three wives, 24 children and $300 million ‘floating palace’: Meet Qatar’s former ruler Sheikh Hamad who died today

Sheikh Hamad’s personal wealth placed him among the richest leaders in the world’s royal circles.  

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 12, 2026, 07:09 PM IST|Updated: Jul 12, 2026, 07:09 PM IST
Three wives, 24 children and $300 million ‘floating palace’: Meet Qatar’s former ruler Sheikh Hamad who died today
Image Credit: Qatar’s former Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. (Photo: X)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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