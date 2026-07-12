/Three wives, 24 children and $300 million ‘floating palace’: Meet Qatar’s former ruler Sheikh Hamad who died today

New Delhi: Qatar’s former Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, who died on Sunday (July 12) at the age of 74, was known as the leader who transformed the small Gulf nation into one of the world’s richest countries. His political decisions, economic policies and diplomatic moves strengthened Qatar’s standing in the world.
Beyond his role as a ruler, Sheikh Hamad was also known for his lavish lifestyle, vast wealth and royal possessions that matched the scale of his country’s prosperity. According to Qatar News Agency (QNA), he passed away after a life that saw him turn Qatar into a major economic and political player. During his rule, the country increased its influence through its natural gas resources, international investments and diplomatic initiatives.
Sheikh Hamad’s personal wealth placed him among the richest leaders in the world’s royal circles. Forbes estimated the private wealth of Britain’s late Queen Elizabeth II at around $500 million, while Sheikh Hamad’s personal fortune was estimated by various wealth reports to be between $2 billion and $2.5 billion.
His wealth was separate from Qatar’s state assets, including the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), which he established during his rule. The sovereign wealth fund went on to build an international investment portfolio with major assets across several countries.
British media reports have detailed the scale of Qatar’s investments in the United Kingdom, including stakes in properties such as Harrods, The Shard and Heathrow Airport. However, the comparison applies to private wealth and control over investments, as the Crown Estate is not the personal property of the British monarch and is separately managed.
Sheikh Hamad’s personal life was also part of his public image. According to royal records, he married thrice. His wives are Sheikhha Mariam, Sheikha Mozah bint Nasser and Sheikha Noora.
Among them, Sheikha Mozah became one of the most recognised persons from Qatar’s royal family. She became popular for her fashion style and her work in education and social development through various initiatives.
Sheikh Hamad had 24 children from his three marriages, including 11 sons and 13 daughters. His eldest son, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, became Qatar’s ruler in 2013 after Sheikh Hamad stepped down voluntarily at the age of 61.
One of the most famous symbols of Sheikh Hamad’s luxury lifestyle was his superyacht Al Mirqab. Built in 2008, the yacht is estimated to be worth around $300 million and is considered one of the most luxurious private yachts in the world.
The vessel earned the nickname “floating palace” because of its facilities, which include a cinema hall, indoor swimming pool, jacuzzi, helipad and luxury suites for up to 24 guests. The yacht became a symbol of the enormous wealth generated by Qatar’s energy resources.
Sheikh Hamad’s political journey was unusual even by Gulf standards. According to BBC archives, he came to power in 1995 after dethroning his father, Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani, in a bloodless palace coup while his father was abroad in Switzerland.
After taking charge, Sheikh Hamad prioritised the development of Qatar’s natural gas sector and turned the country into one of the world’s largest exporters of liquefied natural gas (LNG). The economic growth that followed transformed the country’s position in the world.
Nearly two decades later, he handed power to his son Sheikh Tamim in 2013 in a smooth transition. The decision allowed Qatar’s leadership to pass to the next generation without a major political struggle.
From building Qatar’s economic strength to owning some of the world’s most expensive luxury assets, Sheikh Hamad’s life combined politics, wealth and royal tradition on a scale few leaders have matched.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.