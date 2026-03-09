Thrilled by Operation Sindoor, Poland eyes massive drone production in India – Is a game-changing partnership coming?

New Delhi: Poland is eager to strengthen defense ties with India, especially in the field of advanced drone technologies, a senior Polish foreign ministry official said. The country views India not merely a market but as a strategic partner, with the potential for joint manufacturing initiatives in the months ahead.

Michał Baranowski, deputy secretary at Poland’s Ministry of Economic Development and Technology, said that Warsaw possesses some of the world’s most advanced drones capable of surveillance and explosive missions. He added that these capabilities have been shared with India in the past and are still open for further collaboration.

Baranowski emphasised that Poland envisions India as a partner for joint ventures rather than solely a buyer of defense equipment. He added that ongoing cooperation could expand through increased production under joint initiatives, showing a deeper commitment to strategic collaboration.

Poland’s leading defense company already maintains a presence in India through its subsidiary, WB Electronics India Private Limited, working on drones under the ‘Make in India’ initiative. This footprint positions Poland to expand its role in India’s growing drone ecosystem.

Poland’s drones shine in Operation Sindoor

During Operation Sindoor, which was launched by India in May 2025, precision strikes targeted nine terrorist locations across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir using missiles and drones. A Polish official confirmed that Polish drones played a critical role in neutralising terrorist infrastructure during the campaign.

Baranowski also referenced the strengthening of India-Poland ties following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the country in August 2024, which elevated bilateral relations to a strategic partnership. He indicated that Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk is expected to visit India by the end of this year to further cement defense and economic collaboration.

The official shared that he plans to return to India soon with a business delegation to implement measures that could take economic relations from a strong level to one with even greater potential. Baranowski said that a free trade agreement between the European Union (EU) and India has recently concluded, providing a structure to enhance cooperation at both business and government levels.

Poland’s interest in joint production and advanced drone technologies indicates a new chapter in defense cooperation between the two countries, building on operational successes like Operation Sindoor and laying the groundwork for more ambitious projects in the near future.