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5.0-Magnitude earthquake strikes Tibet amid ongoing Himalayan disaster recovery

A 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck Tibet on September 3, 2026, compounding fears in the Himalayan region following recent catastrophic flash floods along the Nepal-Tibet border.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Sep 03, 2026, 02:21 PM IST|Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 02:27 PM IST
5.0-Magnitude earthquake strikes Tibet amid ongoing Himalayan disaster recovery
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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