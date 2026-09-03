/5.0-Magnitude earthquake strikes Tibet amid ongoing Himalayan disaster recovery

A 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck Tibet on Wednesday afternoon, compounding panic across a Himalayan region already reeling from deadly flash floods and mudslides along the Nepal-Tibet border. Recorded by seismological agencies at 1:46 PM IST on September 3, 2026, the tremor hit at a shallow depth of 14 kilometers, with its epicenter logged at latitude 31.479 N and longitude 80.370 E.
EQ of M: 5.0, On: 03/09/2026 13:46:38 IST, Lat: 31.479 N, Long: 80.370 E, Depth: 14 Km, Location: Tibet.— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) September 3, 2026
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More details are awaited...
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