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Tibet hit by 7.0-magnitude earthquake: How deep was it, are there any casualties?

The earthquake originated 173 km below the surface, weeks after an avalanche and floods devastated areas near the Nepal-Tibet border.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 22, 2026, 11:48 PM IST|Updated: Oct 22, 2026, 11:48 PM IST
Tibet hit by 7.0-magnitude earthquake: How deep was it, are there any casualties?
Image Credit: Representational image. (ANI)

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Tibet hit by 7.0-magnitude earthquake: How deep was it, are there any casualties?
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