Tibet Succession: China Rattled By Dalai Lama’s Statement – What Did He Say?

New Delhi: Port-au-Prince silence. Lhasa anticipation. Beijing fury. One question set off a storm: Who will be the next Dalai Lama?

The spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism has spoken. His words stirred a hornet’s nest in China. During a recent address, the Dalai Lama made his intentions clear. No government would decide who succeeds him. No political hand would direct the future of his lineage. His successor would be chosen by monks. By the Gaden Phodrang Trust. By ancient rituals passed down over centuries. Not by state diktats or foreign interference.

This message silenced speculation within the Tibetan community. For years, they had lived with uncertainty. Would the 600-year-old Dalai Lama institution continue? Would the chain of reincarnation end with him? The spiritual leader ended the doubt. The line will continue. The next Dalai Lama will be chosen. Tradition will guide the search. Faith will shape the future.

China’s reply came quickly and sharply. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing that the successor must be approved by China.

She cited policies from the Qing dynasty era. Back then, top religious appointments needed imperial consent. That precedent, Beijing says, still stands. Without Chinese approval, there can be no legitimate spiritual authority, especially in Tibet.

Mao Ning added that China respects religious freedom but only within the boundaries of the state. She emphasised the need for regulation. She said religious matters must stay under state control. This position clashed directly with the Dalai Lama’s. He had firmly ruled out any government interference. No regime, no politician, no party. Only the Buddhist way.

Back in Dharamshala, the Gaden Phodrang Trust confirmed the Dalai Lama had not yet given written instructions. Samdhong Rinpoche, a senior person in the trust, provided clarity. The successor could be male or female. Nationality would hold no weight. Tibetan roots would not be mandatory. Only spiritual merit would guide the choice.

This week, the Dalai Lama turns 90. As the world celebrates his legacy, a new chapter looms. A chapter filled with questions. Who finds the next Lama? Who accepts him? Will there be one or two claimants? The clash is no longer spiritual alone. It is political and global.

China wants control. Tibet wants continuity. And the world watches as the shadow of the future stretches across the mountains of Lhasa and the corridors of Beijing.