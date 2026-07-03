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Tibetan activist dies after self-immolation protest against Chinese occupation at UN Headquarters

Police recovered leaflets at the scene bearing the slogan "China Out of Tibet." The area was cordoned off for over an hour as investigators processed the site.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Akash Sinha
Published: Jul 03, 2026, 10:28 AM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 10:30 AM IST
Tibetan activist dies after self-immolation protest against Chinese occupation at UN Headquarters
Image Credit: Viral Video X/world24x7hr

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