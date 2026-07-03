/Tibetan activist dies after self-immolation protest against Chinese occupation at UN Headquarters

A Tibetan activist identified as Lobga Rangzen has died after setting himself on fire outside the United Nations headquarters in Manhattan on Thursday, in a protest against Chinese occupation. The dramatic visuals captured by him using a phone show Rangzen walking towards the road holding a Tibetan flag and then setting himself on fire. After setting himself on fire, Rangzen stood still as vehicles and people passed by. The UN security staff came after a few minutes with a fire extinguisher, but Rangzen had collapsed to the ground by then.
The incident occurred at approximately 6:30 p.m. local time near the intersection of First Avenue and 43rd Street. Law enforcement officials confirmed that an emergency response was initiated after reports of a man engulfed in flames, said local media reports. Despite being rushed to Bellevue Hospital, he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.
Surveillance footage and witness accounts describe a man arriving at the location carrying a Tibetan flag. According to reports from the Tibetan exile community, Rangzen, who had lived in the United States for approximately 20 years and worked as a ride-share driver, livestreamed an emotional appeal for Tibetan independence and unity moments before the act.
Police recovered leaflets at the scene bearing the slogan "China Out of Tibet." The area was cordoned off for over an hour as investigators processed the site.
Activists and human rights groups have linked the protest to rising tensions regarding China’s newly enacted 'Law on Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress'. The legislation, which went into effect earlier this week, is viewed by many in the Tibetan and Uyghur diasporas as a tool for Beijing to further enforce a 'shared' national identity and extend its legal reach over ethnic minorities even outside its borders.
Tencho Gyatso, president of the International Campaign for Tibet, mourned the death, describing Rangzen as a 'tireless advocate' who sought to raise awareness of the human rights crisis in his homeland.
The act follows a long history of self-immolation as a form of protest within the Tibetan movement. Since 2009, over 150 Tibetans are estimated to have taken their own lives in similar protests against Beijing's policies. The New York Police Department stated that an investigation into the incident is ongoing. The United Nations has not yet issued an official statement regarding the protest at its headquarters.
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