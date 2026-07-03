/Tibetan activist dies after self-immolation protest against Chinese occupation at UN Headquarters

A Tibetan activist identified as Lobga Rangzen has died after setting himself on fire outside the United Nations headquarters in Manhattan on Thursday, in a protest against Chinese occupation. The dramatic visuals captured by him using a phone show Rangzen walking towards the road holding a Tibetan flag and then setting himself on fire. After setting himself on fire, Rangzen stood still as vehicles and people passed by. The UN security staff came after a few minutes with a fire extinguisher, but Rangzen had collapsed to the ground by then.