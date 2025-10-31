'Ties Never Been Stronger': US Signs Historic 10-Year Defence Pact With India - A Game-Changer For Indo-Pacific Power Balance

America just made its biggest strategic bet on India in history. The United States inked a massive 10-year Defence Framework with India on Friday, with Secretary of War Pete Hegseth declaring that the two nations' "defence ties have never been stronger."

This is more than a routine agreement; it shows Washington’s firm commitment to making India its key partner in countering China’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific.

The Framework That Changes Everything

Hegseth met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Malaysia to sign the deal, calling it a “cornerstone for regional stability.” In simple terms, the US and India are now united for the long term against shared threats.

"We're enhancing our coordination, sharing information, and engaging in tech cooperation," Hegseth announced on X, highlighting the depth of military integration both countries are pursuing.

After the signing, Hegseth expressed strong optimism, calling it “one of the most important US-India partnerships.” He said the alliance is based on shared interests, trust, and a joint goal of a secure, prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

Why This Matters Now

The Secretary of War described the 10-year framework as "ambitious," saying it creates a "roadmap for deeper and even more meaningful collaboration ahead." This isn't vague diplomatic language, it's a declaration that America sees India as indispensable to its Asia strategy.

"It underscores America's long-term commitment to our shared security and strong partnership," Hegseth emphasised, making clear this deal survives beyond election cycles and political changes.

The Timing Is Everything

The agreement was signed during the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus in Kuala Lumpur, where regional security was a key focus. A few days earlier, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar had met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the ASEAN East Asia Summit in the same city.

These back-to-back meetings show that despite trade tensions, including Trump’s tariff hike on India over Russian oil, the US-India partnership remains strong. The Indo-Pacific power balance has shifted, and China is watching closely.