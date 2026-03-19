'Time to...': France urges de-escalation as Iran conflict threatens regional stability

Amid rising tensions in West Asia following the escalation of the Iran conflict, French President Emmanuel Macron has called for urgent steps to calm the situation. In a social media post, Macron warned of the growing risks to regional stability and global security. In a strongly worded statement, the French President emphasised the need to 'open a path toward de-escalation'.

His remarks came hours after his telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The remark comes at a time when critical energy infrastructure and key maritime routes in the Gulf have come under increasing threat, raising concerns of a wider economic fallout.

France has specifically called for the immediate implementation of a moratorium on strikes targeting civilian infrastructure, particularly facilities linked to water and energy.

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"It is time to open a path toward de-escalation for stability in the Middle East. France calls for the immediate implementation of a moratorium on strikes targeting civilian infrastructure, whether related to water or energy. The freedom and security of navigation must be restored," said Macron.

The appeal reflects growing international anxiety over recent attacks on oil and gas installations, which have not only intensified the conflict but also disrupted global energy markets.

Macron also stressed the importance of restoring freedom and security of navigation, a reference to rising tensions in key shipping lanes in the region.

"As the region enters a period of religious celebrations and renewal, tempers must cool, and fighting must cease to give a chance to the prospect of a negotiated and sustainable solution," he said.

Il est temps d’ouvrir une voie vers la désescalade pour la stabilité au Moyen-Orient.



La France appelle à la mise en œuvre sans délai d’un moratoire sur les frappes ciblant les infrastructures civiles, qu’elles soient liées à l’eau ou à l’énergie. La liberté et la sécurité… — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) March 19, 2026

Earlier, PM Modi on X shared that he discussed the West Asia situation with Macron and called for de-escalation. "Spoke with my dear friend, President Emmanuel Macron, on the situation in West Asia and the urgent need for de-escalation, as well as a return to dialogue and diplomacy. We look forward to continuing our close coordination to advance peace and stability in the region and beyond," said PM Modi.

The French position signals a broader push among global powers to prevent the conflict from spiralling further. By focusing on civilian infrastructure and trade routes, Paris appears to be urging all sides to draw red lines that could help contain the crisis.

The conflict, which has already drawn in multiple actors and expanded its geographic scope, is increasingly being viewed through a global lens. Attacks on energy infrastructure, coupled with risks to maritime trade, have elevated the crisis from a regional confrontation to one with significant international implications.