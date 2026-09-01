/'I would rather kill both of you': Inside the four-minute standoff that ended a deadly Times Square rampage

On the busy streets of Times Square, New York City, a woman began a sudden and unprovoked stabbing spree in which she killed one person and injured another before being shot by police to death. This shocking event happened on Monday afternoon at around 4:36 PM when thousands of tourists and people were present in the famous pedestrian zone. Pamela Cisneros, aged 49, was identified as the suspect and engaged police for a four-minute stand-off before the officers started shooting.