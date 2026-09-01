/'I would rather kill both of you': Inside the four-minute standoff that ended a deadly Times Square rampage

On the busy streets of Times Square, New York City, a woman began a sudden and unprovoked stabbing spree in which she killed one person and injured another before being shot by police to death. This shocking event happened on Monday afternoon at around 4:36 PM when thousands of tourists and people were present in the famous pedestrian zone. Pamela Cisneros, aged 49, was identified as the suspect and engaged police for a four-minute stand-off before the officers started shooting.
NEW YORK: Police shot a suspected attacker following a stabbing in Times Square pic.twitter.com/GHT2q3LINK— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) August 31, 2026
The shocking series of events took place during a frantic 20-second period near the busy police substation in Times Square.
The attack: Having two knives in her hands, Cisneros attacked two unsuspecting strangers, stabbing both of them in the abdomen.
Victim status: One female victim aged 32 died at the nearby hospital, whereas one male victim aged 68 survived the stabbing.
Attempt to escape: Having stabbed two victims, the suspect tried to escape the crime scene on foot but was stopped by NYPD officers.
Videos taken via social media have captured the whole process as the officers established a perimeter around the suspect, who was wearing a pink shirt and jeans.
Hostility: Upon demanding the suspect drop weapons, she screamed at the officers that she would rather kill them than surrender to them.
Tasers failure: The first attempts to use non-lethal Tasers failed as the suspect pulled prongs out of her body.
Shooting: Officers had to shoot the suspect to protect themselves and other people present on the spot after the suspect advanced with knives towards them. The suspect was rushed to the hospital, where she passed away.
Law enforcement officials started carrying out a forensic investigation of the crime almost immediately after it happened.
Random attack: At first, the attack was thought to be the case of knifepoint robbery; however, after the investigation, it became clear that this attack was an act of pure violence and was committed randomly.
No terrorist activity: No signs of terrorist activity have been found in the case of this crime; the police say that the suspect might have suffered from some mental problems.
Temporary restrictions: Forensic specialists have found two knives used in the crime, and temporary street restrictions were established in Times Square.
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