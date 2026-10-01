/‘To early to establish Iran link’: Netanyahu vows to get to the root of flydubai incident

“Captain Smit Machchhar is a HERO. In the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, he showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others. His valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy. India is proud of Captain Machchhar. Praying for his speedy recovery, renewed strength and good health,” Modi said in a post on X.

Machchhar is a seasoned pilot who currently flies as a direct-entry captain with UAE-based carrier flydubai.