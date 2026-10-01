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‘To early to establish Iran link’: Netanyahu vows to get to the root of flydubai incident

US President Donald Trump also praised India pilot Machchhar and Israeli national Hayoun. Trump said he had spoken to Netanyahu about the incident and described the attacker as “perhaps a terrorist or perhaps a whack job”.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 01, 2026, 01:16 PM IST|Updated: Oct 01, 2026, 01:18 PM IST
‘To early to establish Iran link’: Netanyahu vows to get to the root of flydubai incident
Image Credit: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets Ynav Sharir, who broke into the cockpit and helped restrain the co-pilot during a FlyDubai stabbing incident. (@IsraeliPM_heb/X)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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‘To early to establish Iran link’: Netanyahu vows to get to the root of flydubai incident
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