/'To Kimi from Kim': K Kardashian sends personalised towel to Antonelli after viral Monaco GP mix-up

Reality television star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian has turned a light-hearted Formula 1 paddock mishap into a memorable gesture after gifting Mercedes youngster Kimi Antonelli a personalised towel following their viral Monaco Grand Prix mix-up. The incident began during the Monaco GP weekend, where Kardashian made a high-profile appearance while supporting Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton.



Kardashian was seen on social media using a towel that was supposedly reserved for Antonelli after the race. Fans quickly noticed the moment, and it became one of the most talked-about off-track moments of the weekend, with clips and memes flying around online.