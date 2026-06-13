/'To Kimi from Kim': K Kardashian sends personalised towel to Antonelli after viral Monaco GP mix-up

Reality television star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian has turned a light-hearted Formula 1 paddock mishap into a memorable gesture after gifting Mercedes youngster Kimi Antonelli a personalised towel following their viral Monaco Grand Prix mix-up. The incident began during the Monaco GP weekend, where Kardashian made a high-profile appearance while supporting Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton.
Kardashian was seen on social media using a towel that was supposedly reserved for Antonelli after the race. Fans quickly noticed the moment, and it became one of the most talked-about off-track moments of the weekend, with clips and memes flying around online.
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Kim Kardashian taking the towel meant for Kimi Antonelli after the race in Monaco and wiping her head with it pic.twitter.com/WLB12AiXZA— F1 TROLL (@f1trollofficial) June 8, 2026
Instead of taking the incident seriously, Antonelli played along with the joke. The young Mercedes driver posted a lighthearted video on social media repeatedly asking, “Where is my towel?", adding further momentum to the online buzz.
The exchange soon became a fan favourite, highlighting the lighter side of life inside the Formula 1 paddock.
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Kimi Antonelli is still looking for his towel after the Kim Kardashian incident in Monaco pic.twitter.com/NyvZsbraHW— Holiness (@F1BigData) June 11, 2026
Ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona, Kardashian decided to make amends in her own way. Antonelli was presented with a brand-new white towel embroidered with a personal message, "To Kimi from Kim."
The gift appeared to catch the Italian by surprise. In a video shared by Mercedes, Antonelli could be heard asking, "Is this actually from her?" as he reacted to the unexpected present.
A special delivery for Kimi... from Kim #F1 #BarcelonaGP @MercedesAMGF1 pic.twitter.com/1lHB0bucG0— Formula 1 (@F1) June 12, 2026
Mercedes later posted the moment on social media, delighting fans who had followed the story since Monaco.
The towel saga gave plenty of laughs, but Antonelli keeps making headlines with his performances on the track. The teenage sensation recently became the youngest winner of the Monaco Grand Prix and strengthened his position at the top of the championship standings with a sixth consecutive victory.
What began as a simple misunderstanding in the paddock has now culminated in a personalised gift, a social media moment and another memorable chapter in Formula 1's growing list of viral stories.
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