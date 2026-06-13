Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /'To Kimi from Kim': K Kardashian sends personalised towel to Antonelli after viral Monaco GP mix-up

'To Kimi from Kim': K Kardashian sends personalised towel to Antonelli after viral Monaco GP mix-up

Kardashian was seen on social media using a towel that was supposedly reserved for Antonelli after the race. Fans quickly noticed the moment, and it became one of the most talked-about off-track moments of the weekend, with clips and memes flying around online.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Shweta Kumari
Published: Jun 13, 2026, 08:42 PM IST|Updated: Jun 13, 2026, 09:11 PM IST
'To Kimi from Kim': K Kardashian sends personalised towel to Antonelli after viral Monaco GP mix-up
Image Credit: Photo Credit: Screen grab from the video viral on X

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Small traders are economy’s backbone, says Arvind Kejriwal
small traders5 min ago
2
Modi-Trump meeting34 min ago
3
El Nino weather35 min ago
4
Zee Entertainment38 min ago
5
Kim Kardashian38 min ago