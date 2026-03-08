‘To take a little pressure off', says Trump on US 'permission' for India's Russian oil purchase

US President Donald Trump addressed the media aboard Air Force One on Saturday (local time), commenting on escalating tensions in West Asia and the Gulf. He also responded to US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's announcement granting India temporary permission to buy Russian oil.

Responding to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's announcement on temporarily permitting select Russian oil sales to India, and whether the US might tap the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) or take other steps, Trump said aboard Air Force One, "If there were some, I would do it just to take a little of the pressure off."

"I think that the oil pressure, there's a lot of oil. We've got a lot of oil. Our country has a tremendous amount, and there's a lot of oil out there. That'll get healed very quickly”, added Trump.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

His remarks come after Scott Bessent, the US Treasury Secretary, yet again said that the United States has given India the "permission" to accept Russian oil in the wake of the developing security situation in West Asia.

In an interview with Fox Business, Bessent said, "The Indians have been very good actors. We had asked them to stop buying sanctioned Russian oil this fall. They did. They were going to substitute it with US oil. But to ease the temporary gap of oil around the world, we have given them permission to accept Russian oil. We may un-sanction other Russian oil."

With the crisis in the Gulf severely hampering shipping routes that pass through the Strait of Hormuz, the United States on Thursday (local time) allowed a 30-day waiver for India to purchase Russian Oil to meet its energy requirements.

India sources nearly 40 per cent of its oil imports from the Middle East, with a significant portion transported through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.



Notably, according to sources, India is reviewing its energy situation twice a day and is in a very comfortable position regarding its energy security. India's current stock position is also seen to be comfortable, with stock being replenished every day.

While sources confirm no global shortages of LPG, LNG, or crude oil.

On Friday, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri reassured that India faces no energy shortfall, urging consumers not to worry. He briefed the media on the country's steady energy imports amid geopolitical headwinds.

"Our priority is to ensure the availability of affordable and sustainable fuel for our citizens, and we are doing it comfortably. There is no shortage of energy in India, and there is no cause for worry for our energy consumers," the minister posted on X.

According to the sources, the country currently has access to more energy supplies from diversified sources than the volume that could potentially be impacted through the Strait of Hormuz. India's existing stock of crude oil and petroleum products is also adequate to meet domestic demand.

"In February, India imported about 20 per cent of its total crude oil imports from Russia, amounting to around 1.04 million barrels per day," government sources said.

Also on Friday, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said that Washington's decision on issuing a 30-day waiver to India to purchase certain Russian oil supplies is part of "short-term measures" aimed at keeping global oil prices under control amid supply pressures linked to tensions in the Middle East.

This reassurance follows surging West Asia tensions after a US-Israel joint strike on Iranian soil on February 28 killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other top officials, sparking Tehran's fierce reprisal.

Iran retaliated with waves of drone and missile strikes targeting multiple Arab nations.



(with ANI inputs)