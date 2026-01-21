Advertisement
NewsWorldTokyo Man Gets Life Term For 2022 Assassination Of Ex-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
SHINZO ABE ASSASSINATION

Tokyo Man Gets Life Term For 2022 Assassination Of Ex-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

Tetsuya Yamagami, 45, who shot dead Japan's longest-serving prime minister Shinzo Abe with a homemade gun at a campaign rally in 2022, was sentenced to life imprisonment on Wednesday.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Jan 21, 2026, 10:51 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Tokyo Man Gets Life Term For 2022 Assassination Of Ex-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo AbeFormer Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. (Photo: IANS)

The Nara District Court convicted him of murder after he admitted to the assassination during a public speech in Nara. 

 

(This is a developing story.)

