Tokyo Man Gets Life Term For 2022 Assassination Of Ex-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
Tetsuya Yamagami, 45, who shot dead Japan's longest-serving prime minister Shinzo Abe with a homemade gun at a campaign rally in 2022, was sentenced to life imprisonment on Wednesday.
The Nara District Court convicted him of murder after he admitted to the assassination during a public speech in Nara.
(This is a developing story.)
