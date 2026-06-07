Ohio festival shooting: Multiple people injured near Toledo's Old West End Festival

At least eight people were wounded in a shooting near a popular community festival in Toledo, Ohio, on Saturday afternoon, authorities said. The Toledo Police Department said officers were called to the scene at about 5:37 pm after a report of a person shot near the intersection of Delaware Avenue and Glenwood Avenue, close to the Old West End Festival. On arrival, they found several gunshot victims.

Many of the wounded were taken to area hospitals for treatment, police said. Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz later confirmed that eight people had been shot and that all were expected to survive. No deaths have been reported.

The gunman, or gunmen, remained at large hours after the attack. Police said they were actively pursuing the suspect or suspects and that the investigation extended to additional scenes around Delaware and Robinwood Avenues. No arrests, suspect descriptions, or possible motive had been made public.

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In a statement posted to its verified account on X, the department urged residents and visitors to stay away from the neighborhood and to expect a heavy police presence while officers searched for those responsible and worked to determine what happened. Investigators said more details would follow as they became available. No press conference was scheduled for Saturday evening.

"At approximately 5:37 p.m., Toledo Police officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of Delaware Avenue and Glenwood Avenue near the Old West End Festival. Upon arrival, officers discovered multiple shooting victims. Many victims have been transported to nearby medical facilities for treatment. The Toledo Police Department is actively searching for the suspect or suspects involved. The investigation currently includes scenes in the area of Delaware Avenue and Robinwood Avenue. Residents and visitors are asked to avoid the area and expect a significant police presence as officers continue their search and investigators work to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available," Toledo Police said in the post.

One witness, Kevin Berry, told media that he was listening to live music with friends when the gunfire broke out. Berry, who has medical training and is a US Navy veteran, said he began searching for anyone who needed help. He reported seeing at least five people with gunshot wounds.

The shooting happened during the 53rd annual Old West End Festival, a two-day celebration in Toledo's historic district featuring live music, food vendors, home tours, and shopping. Organizers reportedly planned to continue the event on Sunday.