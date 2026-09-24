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‘Too powerful, too intimidating’: Tech giants call for UN to enforce global AI safeguards

Tech giants stressed that humans must retain control over AI decision-making and called for international cooperation on regulating AI systems. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 24, 2026, 07:40 AM IST|Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 07:40 AM IST
‘Too powerful, too intimidating’: Tech giants call for UN to enforce global AI safeguards
Image Credit: ANI Photos

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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‘Too powerful, too intimidating’: Tech giants call for UN to enforce global AI safeguards
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