Top 5 Countries Where You Can Study MBBS And Practice In India Without FMGE

FMGE Exempted Countries: Driven by dreams of becoming doctors, Indian students have increasingly opted to pursue MBBS abroad. Thousands of students, every year, travel to countries ranging from Russia to Iran to pursue medical degrees. While Indian students are allowed to obtain medical degrees abroad, they are required to pass a licensing exam upon returning to India. Known as the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE), this examination is conducted by the National Medical Commission (NMC) to ensure that foreign-trained doctors meet India’s professional standards. The pass rate for FMGE remains relatively low, making the journey challenging for many.

However, there are five countries where Indian students can obtain a medical degree and practice directly in India without appearing for the FMGE. These countries offer programmes that are recognised by Indian authorities and allow graduates to receive practice licenses immediately.

United States

The United States tops the list. The medical education system in the United States differs significantly from India’s. Instead of MBBS, students here earn a Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree. Admission requires completion of a four-year undergraduate programme, followed by a four-year MD course. This eight-year pathway equips graduates with comprehensive theoretical and clinical training, qualifying them to practice in India directly.

United Kingdom

The United Kingdom offers the Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degree, similar to India. The programme lasts five to six years and incorporates clinical training from the beginning.

Indian students are drawn to the United Kingdom because of its structured clinical exposure, typically at National Health Service (NHS) hospitals, ensuring they gain extensive hands-on experience.

Canada

Canada follows a system similar to the United States, requiring eight years to become a doctor. Students first complete a four-year undergraduate degree, followed by the Medical College Admission Test (MCAT) to enter the MD programme.

The initial two years focus on theoretical knowledge, while the final two years provide clinical training to develop patient care competencies. Graduates in Canadian programmes can practice in India without FMGE.

Australia

Australia offers medical education through two pathways. Undergraduate entry allows school graduates to enroll in a five- to six-year Bachelor of Medical Studies or Doctor of Medicine (BMed/MD) programme.

Graduate entry permits students with a prior bachelor’s degree to join the MD programme. Admission requires the Graduate Medical School Admissions Test (GAMSAT).

Both pathways combine rigorous academic learning with clinical exposure.

New Zealand

Becoming a doctor in New Zealand takes six years. Students first complete a one-year foundation programme, followed by pre-clinical and clinical phases. Clinical training includes extensive hospital experience.

Degrees awarded are MBChB, equivalent to the Indian MBBS, allowing graduates to practice in India without FMGE.

Indian students seeking global medical education have multiple avenues to bypass the FMGE. The combination of structured clinical training, recognised degrees and comprehensive theoretical education ensures that graduates are practice-ready upon returning to India, simplifying the path to medical careers.