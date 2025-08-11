Top Chinese Diplomat Liu Jianchao Detained For Questioning: Reports

New Delhi: Senior Chinese diplomat Liu Jianchao, widely regarded as a possible future foreign minister, has been detained by authorities for questioning, according to reports on Sunday, citing individuals familiar with the matter.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Liu, 61, currently leads the International Department of the Chinese Communist Party, which is responsible for managing the party’s relations with foreign political organisations.

According to the report, Liu was “taken away” in late July after returning to Beijing from an overseas work trip, as reported by news agency AFP. The reason for his detention remains unclear.

The veteran diplomat has previously served as China’s ambassador to the Philippines and Indonesia, and also held the role of foreign ministry spokesperson. He later assumed senior positions within anti-corruption bodies aligned with President Xi Jinping’s flagship campaign against graft.

Liu’s detention marks the highest-profile investigation into a Chinese diplomat since former foreign minister Qin Gang was abruptly removed from his post in 2023 amid widespread speculation of an extramarital affair.

According to the official website of Liu’s department, he was last seen in public on 29 July in Algeria, following a diplomatic tour of several African countries and Singapore.

Earlier in July, Liu made headlines for criticising the United States’ defence chief, accusing him of “inciting confrontation and conflict” by urging American allies to bolster their military capabilities in response to China.

As of now, Beijing has issued no official response to the report.

More Details are awaited on the matter.