Top Islamic Jihad commander among 190 killed in IDF's week-long Lebanon offensive: IDF

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted extensive strikes, hitting over 600 terror-related sites in Lebanon within a single week using 820 high-precision munitions. This coordinated, multi-front offensive focused on neutralizing threats to the northern border, representing one of the most intense periods of activity for the Northern Command in recent months.

The offensive followed Hezbollah's decision to resume strikes on Israel on March 2, 2026, in response to the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei during a joint U.S.-Israel campaign.

"Over the past week, forces operating under the Northern Command struck over 600 terror targets across Lebanon from the air, sea, and ground, with some 820 munitions. During the strikes, more than 190 terrorists were eliminated, including the terrorist Abu Hamza Rami, the Commander of Islamic Jihad in Lebanon with the equivalent rank of Major General, two commanders at the equivalent rank of colonel, and three battalion commanders in the terrorist organization. In addition, 27 waves of strikes were conducted in the Beirut region, including five in the Dahieh area," the IDF said in a statement.

This is a developing story.

