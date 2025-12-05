Top-Secret Chinese Hybrid Vessel Surfaces From The Shadows – Here’s What The World Isn’t Being Told

China’s Top-Secret Submarine-Ship Hybrid: The first clear images of the bizarre trimaran suggest it is as much a submarine as it is a surface vessel, raising questions about China’s naval ambitions.

China has revealed the first widely circulated image of its enigmatic trimaran, but the vessel’s purpose remains shrouded in mystery. The photo, which has begun making the rounds on social media, shows a profile view of the craft in the water. While the date of the image is uncertain, analysts believe it was taken at the Huangpu shipyard in Guangzhou province, the site where satellite imagery has tracked the vessel in recent months.

Naval expert H. I. Sutton first drew attention to the trimaran when it was still hidden under tarpaulins in satellite images. The trimaran’s black-painted hull blends features of both submarines and surface ships, confirming earlier suspicions about its hybrid design.

While the 210-foot-long vessel does not immediately appear to prioritise speed or high-performance, its submarine-like characteristics are pronounced.

Observers spot a rear propulsor that could indicate a pump-jet system. They explain that pump-jets allow higher speeds with reduced noise, enabling quieter long-distance operations. The sail of the vessel, likely housing a snorkel or antenna mast, further emphasises its submersible capabilities.

Whether the craft is crewed or fully unscrewed in unknown. If uncrewed, the observers said, it could function as a hybrid between an uncrewed surface vessel (USV) and an uncrewed underwater vehicle (UUV), effectively operating as a semi-submersible.

Depth marks along the sail and hull suggest the vessel might be capable of operating fully, or nearly fully submerged, allowing it to travel stealthily below the waves while still maintaining surface efficiency.

There are several speculation about the vessel’s purpose. One theory is that it could serve as an arsenal ship, providing China with an unscrewed and hard-to-detect platform capable of launching land-attack or anti-ship missiles before disappearing beneath the water. Such a ship could supplement conventional surface combatants by extending available missile storage, though so far no evidence of vertical launch systems (VLS) has been observed on deck.

Another possibility, the analysts said, is that the vessel functions as a “mothership” for drones. Its internal space could accommodate aerial drones, potentially vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) models, in a concept reminiscent of Ukraine’s use of small drone platforms in the conflict with Russia.

While no conventional flight deck is visible, a rail or catapult launch system could allow for long-range attack drones like the Shahed to be deployed.

A third scenario is that the trimaran is designed for special forces operations. A semi or fully submersible vessel would allow soldiers to move discreetly across littoral zones or navigate among islands and reefs. The US Navy employs similar low-profile craft for special operations, such as the Sealion or Combatant Craft Heavy (CCH).

The vessel could simply be a testbed for emerging technologies. China has a history of developing bespoke naval vessels for research, experimentation and training purposes, and this trimaran may represent the next stage of PLAN experimentation with submersible or semi-submersible platforms.

Despite the growing imagery, many details remain unclear, including whether the vessel carries a crew and the specifics of its onboard systems. As additional images surface, the analysts may soon be able to piece together the capabilities and intentions behind this remarkable hybrid, offering a rare glimpse into the future of China’s naval strategy.