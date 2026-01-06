Toppled Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Wife Cilia Plead Not Guilty To US Drug Charges

Ousted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, who were 'abducted' by the American forces on Saturday from the country's capital Caracas, have pleaded not guilty to the charges of narcotics imposed by the US. Facing a New York court, Maduro said that he is an innocent man and was kidnapped by America.

The stunning capture of Maudro on the direction of the US President Donald Trump has rattled world leaders. "I am innocent. I am not guilty. I am a decent man. I am still president of my country," Maduro, 63, said before US District Judge Alvin Hellerstein in Manhattan federal court. The next hearing will take place on March 17.

Dozens of protesters, both supporting and opposing Maduro, assembled outside the courthouse ahead of the half-hour hearing.

Hours later in Caracas, Maduro’s vice president, Delcy Rodríguez, was sworn in as Venezuela’s interim president, voicing support for Maduro but giving no sign she would challenge the U.S. action.

There was no chance of bail, which would have been a normal course for a high-profile case like this, as they were remanded to custody.

At the MDC, Maduro and Flores were held separately and in solitary confinement.

Because of the high security risks, officials avoided the bridges and tunnels connecting Manhattan, where the court is located, and Brooklyn across the East River, where the MDC is located, and used a helicopter to fly them to a helipad close to the court.

The main charges against Venezuela's first couple include narco-terrorism conspiracy for allegedly trafficking tonnes of cocaine to the US using Venezuelan military and intelligence to protect cocaine shipments and use clandestine airstrips.

Another serious charge is possession of machine guns and destructive devices, and conspiracy to possess them, which would strengthen the narco-terrorism allegations.

The severest punishment for some of the charges that Maduro faces is the death penalty.

Maduro is also charged with money laundering and corruption for transferring the money obtained through the drug operations.

Switzerland said it was freezing his assets in that country.

In a lightning operation, Maduro and his wife were seized by US forces from a heavily fortified military base in Venezuela on Saturday morning and brought to New York City. (With agency inputs)