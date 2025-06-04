Toronto Shooting: 1 Dead, 5 Injured In Tuesday Night Shooting At Lawrence Heights

New Delhi: A violent incident rocked the Lawrence Heights neighborhood in Toronto on Tuesday night, leaving one person dead and five others injured. According to local media reports citing officials, the shooting occurred near Flemington and Zachary Roads, close to Ranee Avenue and Allen Road, shortly after 8:30 pm.

First responders rushed to the scene, where one person was pronounced dead. The five others were swiftly rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Authorities have yet to release information about potential suspects.

As part of the ongoing investigation, a command post has been set up near Ranee Avenue and Flemington Road. The neighborhood, known for its mix of low-to-mid-rise public housing and single-family dwellings, is still reeling from the tragic event.

(This is a developing story)