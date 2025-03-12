Trade Tensions: US Criticises India, Says '150% Tariff On American Alcohol'

The White House has raised strong concerns over the high tariffs imposed by several countries on American goods, urging for more equitable trade policies. On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt specifically criticized India, Canada, and Japan for their steep tariff rates on US exports.

During a press briefing, Leavitt highlighted President Donald Trump’s firm stance on trade fairness, emphasizing that American businesses and workers have been subjected to unfair tariff policies for decades. "The president is again responding to the fact that Canada has been ripping off the United States of America and hardworking Americans for decades," she stated.

India, Canada, and Japan Face Criticism Over Tariffs

Leavitt pointed out specific tariff barriers imposed by these nations, referencing a chart to illustrate the extent of trade restrictions. She detailed that:

Canada imposes nearly 300% tariffs on American cheese and butter

India enforces a 150% tariff on American alcohol and 100% tariffs on agricultural imports

Japan maintains a staggering 700% tariff on imported rice

Leavitt questioned the impact of these policies, particularly on American businesses. "You think that's helping Kentucky bourbon be exported into India? I don't think so," she remarked.

Trump Pushes for Trade Reciprocity

President Trump has been vocal about his discontent with India’s trade policies. Over the past few days, he has repeatedly mentioned that India has agreed to significantly reduce its tariffs. However, on Monday, India’s Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal clarified to a Parliamentary panel that no final agreement on tariff reductions has been reached yet and negotiations are still ongoing.

Trump, who has consistently advocated for reciprocal trade policies, insists that fair and balanced agreements must be established. "It is about dang time that we have a president who actually looks out for the interests of American businesses and workers," Leavitt said.

US Trade Policy Shift Under Trump

This latest escalation aligns with the broader US trade policy shift under Trump’s administration. The US has imposed tariffs on multiple countries, including Mexico, Canada, and China, citing economic and security concerns.

Earlier this month, Trump temporarily delayed some tariffs on Mexico and Canada after discussions with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum. However, he continued his criticism of Canada’s trade policies, labeling it a "high tariff nation." Meanwhile, a wider implementation of new tariffs is scheduled for April 2.

Global Trade Tensions Escalate

With the US aggressively pushing for a level playing field, trade negotiations remain uncertain. The possibility of retaliatory tariffs looms large as countries navigate their economic interests. The global trade landscape remains tense, and further developments are expected in the coming months as discussions continue.

(With Agency Inputs)