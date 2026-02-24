Trading with China, sheltering with US: What drives West’s delicate 'Double Game' | Explained

When Western leaders line up for meetings in Beijing, it is tempting to declare a geopolitical turning point. With Emmanuel Macron visiting in December, followed by Mark Carney and Keir Starmer, and with Friedrich Merz preparing for his own trip, the optics suggest a West drifting towards China.

But appearances mislead. These visits do not mark a break with Washington. They reflect something more cautious --- governments trying to steady their economies while holding tight to long-standing security ties with the United States.

A fraying Western front

The early months of Donald Trump’s second term unsettled America’s allies. Tariffs returned. Trade disputes deepened. European and North American partners found themselves under pressure from the very country that anchors their security.

The sense of rupture was captured by Carney in Davos. He declared that the US-led rules-based international order had ended, not as an evolution, but as a “rupture”, where “the strong can do what they can, and the weak must suffer what they must”. It was a stark assessment, and Beijing was quick to sense opportunity.

Yet frustration with Washington has not translated into a strategic embrace of China. Instead, Western capitals are probing what Carney called a “third path” --- greater “strategic autonomy” in energy, critical minerals and supply chains, so they are not crushed between rival superpowers.

This is not about choosing Beijing over Washington. It is about buying room to manoeuvre.

Economics versus security

The limits of China’s charm offensive are clear. Joint communiqués from recent visits stress trade, climate and industrial cooperation. They avoid language that would hint at a geopolitical shift. The tone is practical, not ideological.

Security remains the dividing line.

Consider Australia’s decision to reclaim the Port of Darwin from its Chinese operator. The port was profitable. Official reviews found no immediate security threat. Yet Canberra acted anyway. In times of strategic strain, perception and alliance signalling carry more weight than technocratic reassurance.

Across Europe, the same pattern holds. Trade between the European Union and China is deep and structurally important. Yet European governments continue to protect US intelligence links and defence commitments. Even amid tensions with Washington, defence spending is rising towards NATO’s 2 per cent benchmark, and coordination over Ukraine has intensified. Grievances with the US have led to calls for restraint, not alignment with Beijing.

The deeper divide

Beneath policy debates lies something harder to quantify --- identity.

For Europe, Canada and Australia, shared history with the United States shapes elite thinking. Their militaries train together. Their intelligence agencies are intertwined. Their institutions are built on similar liberal-democratic foundations. China’s state-led capitalist system is viewed not simply as a competitor, but as a systemic rival.

This explains a striking double standard. When Washington bends trade rules, it is described as an aberration. When Beijing does so, it is treated as proof of a structural threat. Trade disputes with the US are seen as temporary storms. Strategic rivalry with China feels existential.

For Asian allies such as Japan and South Korea, the stakes are even clearer. Their post-war security architecture rests on American protection. Integrated missile defence, joint exercises and political alignment are not easily replaced. While South Korea’s semiconductor firms resist full economic decoupling from China, Seoul continues to expand research and defence cooperation with Washington. The fear of drifting into China’s sphere outweighs commercial gains.

The intelligence bond

Nothing illustrates this loyalty more than intelligence sharing. The Five Eyes network, linking the US with Canada, Australia and New Zealand, grew out of Allied code-breaking in the Second World War. Today, it operates through real-time intelligence flows that build trust beyond trade balances.

Australia knows China could disrupt its iron ore exports. Yet it barred Huawei from its 5G network. The calculation was blunt: economic pain is manageable; strategic vulnerability is not.

China’s dominance in rare earth refining and its rapid advances across clean technology and artificial intelligence supply chains have not erased this trust gap. Investment can buy access. It cannot easily buy allegiance.

Hedging, not defecting

Western governments are therefore walking a narrow ridge. German carmakers lobby against US technology bans that harm their China business. Australian universities host Confucius Institutes. Japan’s manufacturers route exports through Chinese factories. Some European officials even echo Beijing’s complaints at the World Trade Organisation over US tariffs.

Yet when forced to choose between backing China against the US on core questions of the international order, hesitation sets in. Alliance management consistently prevails over systemic solidarity with Beijing.

The pattern amounts to what might be called calculated hypocrisy. Leaders publicly criticise Washington’s coercive trade tactics. Privately, they reinforce the very security framework those tactics rest upon. They invoke a rules-based order when urging China’s compliance, but tread carefully when the US strains those same rules.

A precarious balance

Engagement with China is, in part, a response to American heavy-handedness. Coercion frays unity. But Beijing is not a substitute guarantor of Western security. For all the talk of autonomy, there is no credible replacement for US protection.

The so-called “third path” is therefore less a settled strategy than a continuous balancing act. Allies seek diversification without disloyalty. They pursue resilience without rupture. They distance themselves from US unilateralism, yet stop well short of entering China’s orbit.

The result is an uneasy equilibrium. Trade with China fuels growth. Security ties with the United States underpin survival. Until that core contradiction is resolved, Western capitals will continue their double game, negotiating in Beijing, coordinating in Washington, and hoping the gap between the two does not become unbridgeable.