Tragedy Strikes In UK: Indian Students Killed In Car Crash After Ganesh Visarjan

Two Indian students lost their lives in a road accident in the UK on Monday.

The crash happened in Essex, when the students were on their way back after joining Ganesh Visarjan celebrations. Local reports said their vehicle collided with another car, also carrying students, on the A130 dual carriageway near the Rayleigh Spur roundabout.

Nine other students were injured in the accident.

The victims were identified as Chaitanya Tarre (23) from Nadargul and Rishiteja Rapolu (21) from Boduppal, both from Hyderabad.

Chaitanya, who had moved to London eight months ago for his Master’s after finishing his BTech, died on the spot. Rishiteja passed away later while receiving treatment at the hospital.

Five other students were taken to the Royal London Hospital. Among them, Sai Goutham Ravulla (30) is on a ventilator, while Nuthan Thatikayala has been left partly paralysed.

The other injured students Yuva Teja Reddy Gurram, Vamshi Golla, and Venkata Sumanth Pentyala — are also receiving treatment.

We urge External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar,… — Telangana Jagruthi (@TJagruthi) September 2, 2025

As per NDTV reports, the two students driving the cars, Gopichand Batamekala and Manohar Sabbani, have been taken into custody by UK police. An investigation is in progress to find out what caused the crash.

News of the tragedy reached the families in Hyderabad late on Monday night. Chaitanya’s parents, Ailayya and Mangamma, were devastated when they learned of his death. At first, they were told he was in critical condition, but a few hours later the family got confirmation that he had passed away.

In Boduppal, Rishiteja’s family too was left shattered after receiving the heartbreaking news.

The heartbroken families have urged the central and state governments to speed up bringing the bodies back to Hyderabad so they can perform the final rites