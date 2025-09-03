Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2954880https://zeenews.india.com/world/tragedy-strikes-in-uk-indian-students-killed-in-car-crash-after-ganesh-visarjan-2954880.html
NewsWorld
INDIANSTUDENTS

Tragedy Strikes In UK: Indian Students Killed In Car Crash After Ganesh Visarjan

In a tragic incident, two Indian students were killed and several others were injured in a car crash in Essex, UK, on Monday while returning from Ganesh Visarjan celebrations

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 03, 2025, 11:25 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Tragedy Strikes In UK: Indian Students Killed In Car Crash After Ganesh VisarjanImage Credit: ( IANS )

Two Indian students lost their lives in a road accident in the UK on Monday.

The crash happened in Essex, when the students were on their way back after joining Ganesh Visarjan celebrations. Local reports said their vehicle collided with another car, also carrying students, on the A130 dual carriageway near the Rayleigh Spur roundabout.

Nine other students were injured in the accident.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The victims were identified as Chaitanya Tarre (23) from Nadargul and Rishiteja Rapolu (21) from Boduppal, both from Hyderabad.

Chaitanya, who had moved to London eight months ago for his Master’s after finishing his BTech, died on the spot. Rishiteja passed away later while receiving treatment at the hospital.

Five other students were taken to the Royal London Hospital. Among them, Sai Goutham Ravulla (30) is on a ventilator, while Nuthan Thatikayala has been left partly paralysed.

The other injured students Yuva Teja Reddy Gurram, Vamshi Golla, and Venkata Sumanth Pentyala — are also receiving treatment.

As per NDTV reports, the two students driving the cars, Gopichand Batamekala and Manohar Sabbani, have been taken into custody by UK police. An investigation is in progress to find out what caused the crash.

News of the tragedy reached the families in Hyderabad late on Monday night. Chaitanya’s parents, Ailayya and Mangamma, were devastated when they learned of his death. At first, they were told he was in critical condition, but a few hours later the family got confirmation that he had passed away.

In Boduppal, Rishiteja’s family too was left shattered after receiving the heartbreaking news.

The heartbroken families have urged the central and state governments to speed up bringing the bodies back to Hyderabad so they can perform the final rites

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK