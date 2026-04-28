Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3041589https://zeenews.india.com/world/train-collides-near-indonesia-s-capital-4-killed-dozens-injured-3041589.html
NewsWorldTrain collides near Indonesia’s capital; 4 killed, dozens injured
INDONESIA TRAIN COLLISION

Train collides near Indonesia’s capital; 4 killed, dozens injured

The collision occurred at Bekasi railway station between a commuter train and a long-distance train, near Indonesia’s capital Jakarta. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 28, 2026, 07:15 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Train collides near Indonesia’s capital; 4 killed, dozens injured(Image: Screebgrab/X)

At least four people were killed, dozens were injured and several were trapped after two trains collided late Monday in Bekasi, a city adjoining Indonesia’s capital Jakarta, officials said.

The collision occurred at Bekasi railway station between a commuter train and a long-distance train, according to Karina Amanda, spokesperson for the commuter line operator, as per a Reuters report.

She added that authorities were focusing on evacuating passengers and train crew.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Anne Purba, spokesperson for Indonesia’s railway operator, told Reuters that four people had been killed and 38 others had been taken to nearby hospitals.

Also Read: Four killed in Pakistan’s cross-border strikes in Afghanistan

“Since the evacuation is still ongoing, it is possible the number of victims could rise further, but we hope it can be completed quickly,” said Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, deputy speaker of the Indonesian parliament, who was at the scene.

He added that rescue teams were cutting through the wreckage to free at least six or seven people still trapped inside.

The cause of the collision remains unclear, Karina said. Jakarta police chief Asep Edi Suheri stated that the investigation was ongoing.

Rescuers were seen using angle grinders to cut through the mangled metal of train carriages where some commuters were still trapped but visibly alive.

At least 20 ambulances were present at Bekasi station, along with teams from Indonesia’s national rescue agency assisting in the evacuation.

According to Indonesia’s state-owned railway company PT Kereta Api, nearly 38 passengers were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Meanwhile, rail accidents have affected Indonesia. In January 2024, two trains collided in West Java province, killing at least four people.

Similarly, in October 2013, a passenger train slammed into a minibus at an unguarded crossing in West Java, killing 13 people.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli creates history, becomes 1st player to score 9000 IPL runs
bengal poll violence
Bengal polls: Explosives found in multiple areas before phase 2 voting | DNA
RCB
IPL 2026: Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar star as RCB register 9-wicket win over DC
Nitesh Rane
BJP minister Nitesh Rane sentenced to 1-month jail in mud-pouring case
US-Iran talks
Pakistan's mediation under strain as US-Iran talks collapse in Islamabad
Josh Hazlewood
Josh Hazlewood creates IPL history, becomes first overseas bowler to...
Mitchell Santner
Big setback for Mumbai Indians! Mitchell Santner ruled out of IPL 2026
Bharat Kapoor
Veteran Bollywood actor Bharat Kapoor passes away: report
us iran talks
'US failed': Iran considering US request for talks, claims FM Araghchi
Govinda
Govinda visits Vrindavan, seeks blessings at Banke Bihari Temple