The visuals of a flood-like situation and garbage floating on Pakistan's side of the Wagah-Attari Border are making rounds on social media and have sparked reactions from netizens.

Relentless rains and flash floods have claimed at least 802 lives and left 1,088 others injured across Pakistan since June 26, IANS reported, citing the latest figures released by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Sharing the visuals, an X user wrote, "Pak Rangers performing ceremony in flood water & trash, while Indian side clean & dry!"

Pakistan Monsoon Havoc

The extreme monsoon condition has triggered widespread devastation, inundating homes, displacing many, and straining emergency response efforts throughout Pakistan.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was the worst-hit region, recording the highest casualties with 479 deaths and 347 injuries. Additionally, in Punjab, 165 people died and 584 were injured, followed by Sindh with 57 casualties and 75 injuries, while Balochistan recorded 24 deaths and 5 injuries, as per reports of the local media. Additionally, 8 people died and 3 were injured in rain-related incidents in Islamabad.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday alerted that the Ravi River at Jassar reached a high flood level.

The NDMA separately warned of urban flooding in low-lying areas across Punjab, including Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Kasur, and other districts over the next 24 hours.

The Lahore district administration issued a high alert predicting that water levels in the Ravi River will rise over the next 48 hours.

(with IANS inputs)