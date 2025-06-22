Travel- Obsessed Chinese Graduate Pickpockets To See The World

A 25-year-old man in China has been arrested for allegedly stealing multiple wallets containing cash and credit cards to finance his extensive travels around the world.

The suspect, identified only by his surname An, is a graduate of a prestigious university in Shanghai and works in human resources at a major company in the city.

According to the South China Morning Post, An has taken over 120 domestic and international trips in the past three years, as reported by Shanghai TV.

Police began investigating after noticing that An's monthly income—just 10,000 yuan (approximately US$1,400)—was insufficient to support such a lavish travel lifestyle.

He was ultimately caught when a job applicant, surnamed Li, reported his wallet missing after an interview at An’s company. Li said An had acted suspiciously, and shortly after the interview, Li received a call from his bank notifying him that his credit card had been used to purchase a return flight ticket abroad—under An's name.

Further investigation led police to discover two additional stolen wallets, belonging to individuals surnamed Zhou and Zhang, at An’s residence.