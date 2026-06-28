/'Treachery': Iran condemns 'American terrorist army' for attacks on surveillance facilities

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran condemns the air strikes by the American terrorist army in the early hours of Sunday, June 28, 2026 on several monitoring and surveillance facilities on the country's southern coast. These brutal attacks, which are a clear violation of Article 2, Paragraph 4 of the United Nations Charter and also a blatant violation of the first paragraph of the ceasefire agreement dated June 18, 2026, show that the American regime places no value or credibility on its own commitments, and this treachery is part of the essence of this regime," the statement read.