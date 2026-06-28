/'Treachery': Iran condemns 'American terrorist army' for attacks on surveillance facilities

Condemning the US airstrikes on Iranian missile and drone storage sites as well as coastal radar installations, Tehran said on Sunday that the "brutal attacks" constitute a clear violation of the UN Charter and the recently signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two countries.
According to the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the US strikes demonstrate that the Donald Trump-led administration lacks credibility, claiming that "treachery is part of the essence of this regime."
"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran condemns the air strikes by the American terrorist army in the early hours of Sunday, June 28, 2026 on several monitoring and surveillance facilities on the country's southern coast. These brutal attacks, which are a clear violation of Article 2, Paragraph 4 of the United Nations Charter and also a blatant violation of the first paragraph of the ceasefire agreement dated June 18, 2026, show that the American regime places no value or credibility on its own commitments, and this treachery is part of the essence of this regime," the statement read.
Notably, Article 2(4) of the United Nations Charter prohibits member states from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any other state or in any other manner inconsistent with the purposes of the United Nations.
Vowing a strong response, Iran reaffirmed its determination to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity against US military aggression in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter, which grants sovereign states the right to use force in individual or collective self-defence in the event of an armed attack, according to IRIB.
"While reminding the UN Security Council and the Secretary-General of this organization of their responsibilities regarding peace and international security, the Islamic Republic of Iran emphasizes its resolve to defend Iran's national sovereignty and territorial integrity against American military aggression, in accordance with Article 51 of the United Nations Charter," the Ministry said.
This statement follows US President Donald Trump’s announcement on Saturday (local time) that the United States had carried out strikes on Iranian missile and drone storage facilities as well as coastal radar sites. Trump described the action as a response to Iran’s violation of the ceasefire and warned that America would completely destroy Iran if such violations continued.
In a post on Truth Social, he said, "United States aircraft just struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations, and coastal radar sites, for violating the Cease Fire Agreement, AGAIN! It is very possible that they will never learn! There may come a point when we are no longer able to be reasonable, and will be forced to militarily complete the job that we very successfully started. If that happens, the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist! President DJT."
Earlier, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that American forces conducted additional strikes on multiple military targets in Iran on the orders of the Commander-in-Chief, President Donald Trump.
In its statement, CENTCOM said the operation was carried out after Iran allegedly violated the ceasefire by launching a one-way drone attack that hit the Panama-flagged tanker M/T Kiku near the Strait of Hormuz. The US stated that the vessel was carrying over two million barrels of crude oil.
CENTCOM stated that US aircraft targeted Iranian military surveillance infrastructure, communication systems, air defence sites, drone storage facilities, and mine-laying capabilities. It described the strikes as a direct response to Iran’s continued attacks on commercial shipping.
In retaliation, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed on Sunday that it had destroyed eight US military installations in Kuwait and Bahrain through a joint missile and drone operation. The IRGC described the strikes as a response to a second wave of US attacks on Iranian targets, calling the operation a “decisive response” to recent US aggression.
With inputs from ANI...
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