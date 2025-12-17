Massive protests have erupted near Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail to the mountains of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK) against Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir. Supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan are demanding his release, accusing Munir’s forces of brutal crackdowns.

Reports indicate that demonstrators outside Adiala Jail have been sprayed with chemical-laced water, while the Shabaz Sharif government remains silent. In today's DNA episode, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, analysed the protests in Pakistan:

The situation outside the jail is reportedly tense. Meanwhile, Imran Khan’s sons, Qasim and Suleman, have alleged in an interview that their father has been confined in a “death cell”.

Meanwhile, protests have spread to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK), where thousands have taken to the streets in Rawalkot to protest electricity cuts, internet shutdowns, and ongoing exploitation.

Reports indicate that a large percentage of POK’s generated electricity is supplied to Pakistan, leaving only a little for local use.

On the international front, India has condemned Pakistan’s actions. At the United Nations Security Council, India’s ambassador Harish Parvathneni termed the ongoing situation a “constitutional coup,” highlighting Pakistan’s internal turmoil and the consequences of its support for terrorism.