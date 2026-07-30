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Trump says 100% tariff on India may not be needed, wants tougher action on Iran

Trump says a proposed 100% tariff on India and other buyers of Russian oil may not be necessary. He also wants tariffs on Iran added to the Lindsey Graham Russia sanctions bill.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 10:52 AM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 10:53 AM IST
Trump says 100% tariff on India may not be needed, wants tougher action on Iran
Image Credit: ANI/Reuters. US President Donald Trump.

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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