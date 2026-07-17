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  • /Trump accuses China of interfering in the 2020 US elections, acquiring 220 million voter files

Trump accuses China of interfering in the 2020 US elections, acquiring 220 million voter files

The President alleged that China deliberately targeted the 2020 election to undermine it, and that elements of the “deep state” worked to conceal the breach.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 17, 2026, 07:26 AM IST|Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 07:28 AM IST
Trump accuses China of interfering in the 2020 US elections, acquiring 220 million voter files
Image Credit: US President Donald Trump along with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing earlier this year (Image: IANS_

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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