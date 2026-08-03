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Trump accuses Iran of ‘duplicity’ as Tehran advances shipping talks with Oman

Trump's statement comes after Iranian officials engaged in talks with Oman with focus on practical maritime arrangements for the Striatof Hormuz rather than direct negotiations with the US.

Edited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 09:49 PM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 09:49 PM IST
Trump accuses Iran of ‘duplicity’ as Tehran advances shipping talks with Oman
Image Credit: US President Donald Trump calls Iranian leadership as 'unbelievably duplicitous' over talks with Oman. (IANS)

About the Author

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh works as a Sub-Editor at Zee News. She holds a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. She previously worked with Asian News International (ANI) and interned with The Indian Express. Her main areas of interest include Defence, Politics, and Geopolitics. She can be reached at anjali.singh@india.com

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Trump accuses Iran of ‘duplicity’ as Tehran advances shipping talks with Oman
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