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Trump adds condition to US-Saudi nuclear deal a day after its announcement - Check

US President Donald Trump has made Saudi Arabia’s potential participation in the Abraham Accords a condition for approving the newly signed US-Saudi civil nuclear cooperation agreement.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnamika Singh Parihar
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 07:27 PM IST|Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 07:27 PM IST
Trump adds condition to US-Saudi nuclear deal a day after its announcement - Check
Image Credit: ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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