/Trump adds condition to US-Saudi nuclear deal a day after its announcement - Check

A day after formally approving the deal, US President Donald Trump on Thursday added a fresh condition to the US-Saudi Arabia nuclear agreement: the Gulf kingdom's recognition of Israel.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the deal “will be approved, but is totally subject” to Saudi Arabia joining the Abraham Accords.
"The Civil Nuclear Deal (There will be no enrichment of material!) being made between the United States Department of Energy and Saudi Arabia, which pertains only to non-military use such as the ones that Iran and UAE (and others) already have, will be approved, but is totally subject to Saudi Arabia joining the very respected and successful Abraham Accords. The United States is not opposed to Civil (Non-Enriched) Nuclear Facilities. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP”
Saudi Arabia has clearly stated that normalising relations with Israel would require the prior establishment of Palestinian statehood, a condition that the Israeli Prime Minister has dismissed.
US-Saudi nuclear deal
US President Donald Trump has approved an agreement with Saudi Arabia that permits the kingdom to develop its own civilian nuclear programme. The pact was signed on Wednesday by US Energy Secretary Chris Wright and his Saudi counterpart.
The agreement, known as a 123 Agreement, is expected to remain in effect for 30 years and involve American companies in the development of the Saudi programme. According to a US official, American firms will provide the necessary technology and expertise, CNN reported.
The deal will also allow Saudi Arabia to enrich its own fuel for civilian nuclear reactors. It includes certain limitations on inspections of the Saudi programme, according to US officials and sources cited by CNN.
The agreement is expected to be sent to Congress for review.
Saudi Arabia is not required to sign the Additional Protocol, a standard agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that would allow for greater monitoring, inspections, and verification, the Associated Press reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.
What are the Abraham Accords?
The Abraham Accords were first promoted by Donald Trump in 2020 with the aim of normalising diplomatic, economic, and security ties between Israel and several Arab countries.
In May 2026, Trump urged Pakistan and West Asian nations, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, and Jordan to join the Abraham Accords and formally recognise Israel, as part of a wider diplomatic push to resolve the US-Iran conflict.
The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain were the first to sign the accords in 2020, followed later that year by Morocco and Sudan.
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