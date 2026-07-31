/New Trump proposal: International graduates might face massive $100,000 fee to work in US

International students who study in the United States may soon face a major financial hurdle after graduation. According to a Wall Street Journal report, the Trump administration is considering a proposal that would require foreign graduates to pay a USD 100,000 fee for work authorization under the Optional Practical Training program. The proposal has sparked debate among universities and employers.
According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, officials in the Trump administration are discussing a proposal that would require international graduates to pay USD 100,000 to receive post-graduation work authorization in the United States.
The proposal focuses on the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program, which allows eligible international students to work in the country after completing their studies.
OPT is a program that allows international students to gain work experience in the United States after graduation.
Students in science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields can usually remain on OPT for a longer period.
Many US companies use the OPT program to hire graduates from American universities before they move to longer-term work visas such as the H-1B.
Critics say a USD 100,000 fee could make it difficult for graduates and employers to use the program.
Technology companies and business groups argue that the move could reduce access to skilled workers. Universities are also concerned because many international students choose US colleges partly because of the opportunity to gain work experience after graduation.
Some education experts believe students could choose universities in countries such as Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia if work opportunities in the US become more expensive.
The discussion comes after legal challenges to other immigration-related fee proposals.
Earlier, officials attempted to impose a similar USD 100,000 charge on certain H-1B visa applicants. However, a federal appeals court in Boston blocked that measure after objections from technology companies and business groups.
Officials later narrowed the H-1B fee proposal to apply mainly to certain specialists entering the country from abroad.
"Why the OPT plan is different and far more personal: Unlike H-1B policies targeting prospective offshore hires, the prospective OPT regulation directly targets international scholars already living and studying inside the U.S., many of whom are already carrying significant educational debt."
No official announcement has been made yet. However, immigration lawyers and education groups are closely watching the discussions.
If the proposal moves forward, it could face legal challenges. For now, many international students and graduates are waiting to see whether the reported plan becomes official policy.
(With ANI inputs)
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