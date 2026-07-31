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New Trump proposal: International graduates might face massive $100,000 fee to work in US

The Trump administration is reportedly discussing a proposal that would require international graduates in the United States to pay a $100,000 fee to obtain work authorization under the Optional Practical Training program. The plan could affect nearly 419,000 foreign graduates and may face opposition from universities, technology companies and immigration experts.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 06:48 AM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 06:53 AM IST
New Trump proposal: International graduates might face massive $100,000 fee to work in US
Image Credit: ANI/Reuters. US President Donald Trump.

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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