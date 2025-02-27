Advertisement
Trump Administration Cutting 90% Of USAID Foreign Aid Contracts, Documents Show

The Trump administration outlined its plans in both the memo and court filings on Wednesday.

|Last Updated: Feb 27, 2025, 05:51 AM IST|Source: PTI
The Trump administration says it is eliminating more than 90% of the US Agency for International Development's foreign aid contracts and $60 billion in overall US assistance worldwide, according to an internal memo obtained by The Associated Press.

It details the outcome of a 90-day review ordered by President Donald Trump of all the money provided by USAID and the State Department for development and aid work overseas.

The move leaves few surviving USAID projects for advocates to try to save in ongoing court battles. The Trump administration outlined its plans in both the memo and court filings on Wednesday.

