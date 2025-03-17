Trump Administration Deports Hundreds Despite Court Order Halting Removals
The Trump administration continued deportations despite a judge's order, while Salvadoran President Bukele mocked the ruling on social media.
The Trump administration continued deporting hundreds of immigrants to El Salvador after a federal judge’s temporary order of halting deportations. The judge’s ruling, which cited an 18th-century wartime declaration targeting Venezuelan gang members, came while flights carrying the immigrants were already in the air, officials confirmed on Sunday.
On Saturday, US District Judge James E. Boasberg issued an order blocking deportations, but lawyers informed him that two planes carrying immigrants were already in the air, one bound for El Salvador and the other for Honduras. While Boasberg verbally ordered the planes to turn back, this directive was not included in his written order, and the planes continued their flights.
In a court filing on Sunday, the Department of Justice, which has appealed Boasberg's ruling, stated that the immigrants "had already been removed from U.S. territory" when the written order was issued at 7:26 p.m.
Trump's allies were gleeful over the results.
Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele commented "Oopsie…Too late" on the social media platform X, above an article about Boasberg's ruling. Bukele, who agreed to house about 300 immigrants for a year at a cost of $6 million in El Salvador’s prisons, had his post recirculated by White House communications director Steven Cheung.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who negotiated an earlier deal with Bukele to house immigrants said, “We sent over 250 alien enemy members of Tren de Aragua which El Salvador has agreed to hold in their very good jails at a fair price that will also save our taxpayer dollars.”
(With PTI, AP inputs)
