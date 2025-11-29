Advertisement
Trump Administration Halts Visas And Asylum Reviews For Afghans After DC Shooting Incident

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 29, 2025, 09:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Trump Administration Halts Visas And Asylum Reviews For Afghans After DC Shooting IncidentUS President Donald Trump (Credit: File Photo/ANI)

The United States government has introduced stricter security protocols after the State Department issued an order temporarily suspending visa services for all Afghan passport holders. The move comes in the aftermath of a deadly shooting near the White House in Washington, D.C., which claimed the life of a National Guard soldier. The accused in the incident was reportedly an Afghan national.

After the shooting in D.C., the Trump administration tightened its immigration policies, marking a significant escalation in travel restrictions.

Marco Rubio Announces Decision

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the decision in a post on the social media platform X, stating, "President Trump’s State Department has paused visa issuance for ALL individuals travelling on Afghan passports."

He added, "The United States has no higher priority than protecting our nation and our people."

In addition, the administration expanded its security actions by ordering an immediate halt to all asylum rulings nationwide. According to ANI, the officials described the decision as part of a broader response to Wednesday’s shooting near the White House.

In the shooting incident, one National Guard soldier was reportedly shot and killed while another was critically injured. 

US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Director Joseph Edlow confirmed that asylum officers have been directed to stop issuing decisions until enhanced vetting can be completed for every applicant.

Also Read: After White House Shooting, Trump Announces Permanent Freeze On Migration From ‘Third World Nations’

DC Shooting Incident

The shooting was allegedly carried out by Rahmanullah Lakanwal (29), an Afghan national who entered the US in 2021.

As per ANI, Lakanwal, who had been granted asylum earlier this year, is accused of shooting Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, 20, who later died, and Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24, who remains in critical condition.

Following the incident, the government began reassessing asylum approvals issued under the Biden administration and launched a review of green card applications from nationals of 19 countries previously flagged under a presidential proclamation on security risks.

(with ANI inputs) 

