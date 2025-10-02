Trump Administration Plans Federal Layoffs As Government Shutdown Begins

The White House has announced that job cuts across the federal workforce are “imminent” following the commencement of the government shutdown on 1 October. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt attributed the looming layoffs to the Democrats, stating the opposition had “put us into this position.”

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday (local time), Leavitt said, “Unfortunately, because the Democrats shut down the government, the President has directed his cabinet, and the Office of Management and Budget is working with agencies across the board to identify where cuts can be made. And we believe that layoffs are imminent."

Vice President J.D. Vance also addressed reporters, echoing the blame on Democrats.

“If this thing drags on for another few days, or, God forbid, another few weeks, we are going to have to lay people off. We're going to have to save money in some places, so the essential services don't get turned off in other places,” he stated.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries pushed back against the administration’s stance, branding it a “job-killing administration.”

“These are all things that the Trump administration has been doing since January 20, the mass firings of federal workers. The Trump administration has been killing jobs. This is a job-killing administration,” Jeffries remarked.

Republicans have accused Democrats of insisting on healthcare subsidies for illegal immigrants—an allegation the Democrats have categorically rejected, calling it a falsehood spread by the Trump administration.

Democrats maintain they are advocating for the restoration of healthcare funding for American citizens, referencing provisions in the “Big Beautiful Bill” passed earlier this year.

While Republicans proposed a stopgap funding measure through to 21 November, they have refused to meet the Democrats’ demands. Although Republicans currently control both chambers of Congress, they fall eight votes short of the 60-vote threshold needed to pass funding legislation in the Senate.

This marks the first U.S. government shutdown in seven years. The previous one, also under the Trump administration, lasted 35 days, making it the longest shutdown in American history.

Essential services such as border protection, law enforcement, and air-traffic control will remain operational. However, programmes including food assistance, government-funded pre-schools, food inspection services, and operations at national parks are expected to be significantly affected.

If the shutdown persists, the aviation sector could face disruptions as many workers, required to continue without pay, may eventually cease reporting for duty.

(With inputs from IANS)