Trump Administration Tightens Global Visa Rules Under Revived ‘Public Charge’ Policy

The United States has issued sweeping new visa screening directives under the revived “public charge” rule, ordering embassies worldwide to apply stricter standards in assessing applicants’ financial independence and health status.

The rule allows immigration officials to deny visas or permanent residency to individuals deemed likely to become a “public charge”, meaning those who could rely on government welfare or assistance.

According to a communication from the US State Department, quoted by Fox News, “Self-sufficiency has been a longstanding principle of U.S. immigration policy… and the public charge ground of inadmissibility has been a part of our immigration law for more than 100 years.”

The latest directive reinstates and expands measures first introduced during Donald Trump’s previous term, which had been rolled back under President Joe Biden. Since Trump’s return to power in early 2025, his administration has sought to tighten immigration norms once again.

Under the new rules, consular officers are instructed to deny visas to applicants deemed likely to depend on public benefits, considering factors such as health, age, English proficiency, financial status, and long-term medical needs. The official cable further notes that “all aspects of the case”, including visa applications, medical reports, affidavits of support, and any prior use of government assistance, must be examined before a decision is made.

Health Conditions Among New Disqualifiers

ABC News reported that the guidelines could result in visa applications being rejected based on health conditions such as diabetes or obesity. While health screening has long been part of the visa process, previously focusing on communicable diseases such as tuberculosis and vaccination history, experts say the list of disqualifying conditions has now been expanded.

Charles Wheeler, senior attorney at the Catholic Legal Immigration Network, said the policy would apply broadly to visa applicants but would likely have the greatest impact on those seeking permanent residency.

The move marks a significant tightening of US immigration procedures, reinforcing the Trump administration’s emphasis on self-reliance and stricter eligibility criteria for entry into the country.